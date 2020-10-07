Delta landfall in Mexico this morning

Delta will be the 10th named storm to hit the United States, which will set a record for the number of storms to hit in one year. Delta is also the 25th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season and it is still possible to tie or surpass the record 2005 season that produced 28 named storms. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, but there is a second peak in mid-October, mainly in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. And these October storms can affect central and southern Florida.