Delta landfall in Mexico this morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Delta made its first landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, 24 miles south of Cancun, at 5:30 am CDT Wednesday. The storm weakened from a Category 4 storm to Category 2, with maximum winds at 110 mph, at landfall.
By Wednesday evening, the storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico, where the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify over the warm waters. Delta is forecast to become a category 3 hurricane in the Gulf, with highest sustained winds of 111 to 130 mph, although some weakening is possible again before the next landfall near the central Louisiana coast midday Friday. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as the state prepares for life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains and hurricane force winds.
Delta will be the 10th named storm to hit the United States, which will set a record for the number of storms to hit in one year. Delta is also the 25th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season and it is still possible to tie or surpass the record 2005 season that produced 28 named storms. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, but there is a second peak in mid-October, mainly in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. And these October storms can affect central and southern Florida.
