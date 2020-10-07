COVID ends Braden River’s volleyball season after player tests positive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Coach Matthew McElhiney, Braden River’s volleyball season has come to an end because a Braden River volleyball player tested positive for COVID.
Coach McElhiney tells WWSB ABC7 that all the players will now have to quarantine which will take them out for the season.
The Pirates canceled regular-season matches against Riverview High on Monday and Bradenton Christian on Thursday.
Also, the Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal round match Tuesday at Venice High is off.
The Indians advance to the semifinals on Wednesday at Sarasota High.
