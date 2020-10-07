Companies hiring for over 200 jobs will participate in local job fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen companies are looking to fill more than 200 openings are participating in the Sarasota JobLink job fair on Thursday, October 15th from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 8270 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
There are positions available in all fields and managers will be interviewing on the spot for positions in customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, education and more.
Featured employers are Amazon and Chris Craft. They join other top companies who are looking to fill hundreds of open positions in Sarasota/Bradenton, as well as across the Tampa Bay area.
Participating companies include:
- Alorica
- Amazon
- ChrisCraft
- Everglades University
- Bankers Life
- US Health
- Bealls
- Dynasty Building
- HH Staffing
- Certified Collectibles
- Massey Services
- Nursing Styles
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Right at Home
Social distancing regulations will be observed at this event and all attendees are required to wear a mask.
To register for the job fair in advance, visit Floridajoblink.com.
