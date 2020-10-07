Bradenton Police launches ‘High Visibility Program’ to ensure safety for pedestrians and cyclists

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department will be working with the Florida Department of Health to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
With the funding, the department will have officers work overtime at specific streets that are accident prone.
Police tell us they will have boots on the ground near US 301 from Waterfront Drive to 17th Avenue West.
They will also have officers stationed at 8th Ave West and 14th Street West through 12th Street West
Bradenton PD hopes this program will also help reduce traffic crimes and other crimes in those areas.
“Anytime a uniform police officer is in the community no matter what their function is whether it’s traffic enforcement whether it’s assisting a school crossing, this visibility we believe will deter crime in those areas,” says Sargent Anthony Rodriguez.
