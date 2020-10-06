Staying hot with fewer storms expected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Can you imagine two major hurricanes making landfall in the basically the same area in just under 2 months. That may happen in SW Louisiana later this week.
Major hurricane Delta will move into the south central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after it passes over the Yucatan and then onto toward Louisiana as a possible category 3 hurricane. There is excellent agreement in the forecast models that Delta will move to the NW around the periphery of a high pressure over Florida keeping it away from Florida and then on to the north toward LA late on Friday.
Right now it looks like it will be a cat. 3 storm with winds around 125 mph when it makes landfall.
We can expect Delta to draw some dry air over our area on Wednesday and stick around through the rest of the work week. So look for mostly sunny skies and hot weather to remain with no cold fronts in sight. The high on Tuesday was 94 degrees which was 1 degree shy of tying a record high for this date.
The high on Wednesday will be near 90 with a heat index around 103 in the afternoon. The rain chance drops to 30% for a few isolated storms later in the day.
This summer weather will continue through Friday with only a 20-30% chance for late day storms to cool us off.
Saturday winds will switch around to the SW and some moisture wrapping around Delta will move in raising our rain chances to 50% over the weekend. With a SW wind we can expect to see even a few morning showers and thunderstorms on both weekend days. Otherwise on expect partly cloudy skies on Sat. & Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
It has been a crazy year so far in the tropics and I would expect to see a few more storms pop up in the future. Don’t let your guard down quite yet. The season officially ends November 30th.
