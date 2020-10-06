Sarasota County wants community input about Siesta Key road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Sarasota County, the intersection of State Road 758/Midnight Pass Road at Beach Road on Siesta Key is set for improvements in the Florida Department of Transportation’s five-year work plan and officials are seeking resident feedback.
The section of State Road 758/Midnight Pass Road is being transferred to Sarasota County as part of the Road Transfer Agreement for River Road, FDOT and Sarasota County Public Works have closely coordinated on the intersection improvement project. Within that coordination, there was discussion to reconsider the roundabout alternative.
Subsequent communication with the FDOT has developed an opportunity for the county to further pursue community input and potential design of a roundabout. The initial terms of this opportunity are:
- FDOT will finalize design of the signalized intersection improvement.
- The county will conduct additional public outreach on the viability of a roundabout improvement.
- Public input will be discussed with County Administration and Board of County Commissioners.
- If a roundabout is determined as the preferred alternative, the county would fund and complete design of the roundabout for delivery to FDOT by October 2021. Design is estimated to cost $360,000.
- FDOT would fund construction of all improvements beginning in spring 2022.
Public Works is seeking additional input from the public regarding their preference of improvements to the intersection of Beach and Midnight Pass roads. The intersection alternatives for consideration are an improved signalized intersection or a roundabout.
The public input survey will be available until Oct. 31, 2020. Following the collection of additional public input, Public Works will present the findings to the Board of County Commissioners in November 2020.
