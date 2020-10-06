The Sailor Circus announces seat naming opportunity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) has launched its first ever, limited-opportunity fundraising program to name seats in the newly renovated Sailor Circus Arena. This is the first such opportunity in the 71 year history of the Sailor Circus program. Naming proceeds will help build the new Sailor Circus Fund which will provide scholarships, equipment and maintenance, performance costumes and more to future generations of young artists.