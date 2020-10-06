The Sailor Circus announces seat naming opportunity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) has launched its first ever, limited-opportunity fundraising program to name seats in the newly renovated Sailor Circus Arena. This is the first such opportunity in the 71 year history of the Sailor Circus program. Naming proceeds will help build the new Sailor Circus Fund which will provide scholarships, equipment and maintenance, performance costumes and more to future generations of young artists.
“We are so excited with our Arena’s evolution. Last year, our successful community campaign funded a complete makeover and air conditioning for the first time,” stated Pedro Reis, CAC Founder and President & CEO. "Now our community has the opportunity to name more than 1,300 seats in celebration of 71 years of “The Greatest Little Show on Earth.”
For as little as $100, arena seats can be named after the donor, a family member, a special occasion or in honor or in memory of someone.
“This is a wonderful way to support our young circus artists while recognizing those who mean the most to us,” said Shari Ashman, CAC board member and Chair of the Sailor Circus Fund.
There are two levels of seat naming: VIP Section Seats at $150/seat and Premium & Value Section Seats at $100/seat.
The Sailor Circus Arena has undergone a $5 million complete interior renovation featuring retractable stadium seating, upgraded lighting and sound systems, enhanced performance flooring, ADA compliant bathrooms, new concession area and for the first time in its history - air conditioning.
Information on the new seat naming program can be found on The CAC website at CircusArts.org or by calling 941.355.9335, Ext. 311.
