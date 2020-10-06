Record-setting Hurricane Delta moving toward the Gulf of Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Delta quickly developed into the third major hurricane of the 2020 season, now a Category 4 hurricane with peak winds of 140 mph. The storm set a record for developing from a tropical depression to a category 4 hurricane in just 36 hours. Delta is moving to the west-northwest toward Cancun on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula by Wednesday morning, where it will deliver a deadly combination of extreme wind, high storm surge, heavy rain and mudslides.
Louisiana and Mississippi residents are being advised to prepare for the storm, where it could make landfall early Saturday on its current track with life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds.
Delta is the 25th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season and it is still possible to tie or surpass the record 2005 season that produced 28 named storms. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, but there is a second peak in mid-October, mainly in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. And these October storms can affect central and southern Florida.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.