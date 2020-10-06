President Donal O’Shea Steps Down From New College of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The President of New College of Florida, Donal O’Shea has stepped down after eight years. He plans on leaving at the end of the current academic year on June 30, 2021. During his time as President, New College has received more than $9 million from the state to increase the student enrollment by 1,200 and boosted the four-year graduation rates by 2028 to 80%.
President O’Shea has helped launch a dual degree program with the University of Florida in which students can earn a bachelor of arts degree in liberal arts from New College and a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the UF Wertheim College of Engineering in five years.
“It has been an enormous privilege and pleasure to have served in this role for what will soon be nine years. I am deeply grateful to all who have made that possible,” said President O’Shea.
Before coming to New College, O’Shea served as dean of faculty and Vice President of academic affairs at Mount Holyoke College for 14 years. Getting a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from Queen’s University in Canada, Donal O’Shea has co-authored seven mathematics books, won two mathematics publishing awards (Peano Prize in 2007 and Leroy P. Steele prize in 2015).
This news comes in from an email written on Oct. 6 to the campus community. Board of Trustees Chair, Mary Ruiz wrote:
“The announcement by Dr. Don O’Shea of his intention to retire as our President by the end of this academic year is a fitting time to express gratitude for his vision of an expansive future for New College. In choosing his successor, our task is to bring the future to realization.”
The search committee will be represented by the student body, faculty, alumni, Board of Trustees, Foundation, and community members and a search firm will be hired to lead the candidate recruitment process.
