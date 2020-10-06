President Donal O’Shea Steps Down From New College of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The President of New College of Florida, Donal O’Shea has stepped down after eight years. He plans on leaving at the end of the current academic year on June 30, 2021. During his time as President, New College has received more than $9 million from the state to increase the student enrollment by 1,200 and boosted the four-year graduation rates by 2028 to 80%.