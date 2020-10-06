Police: Homicide Investigation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is currently working a homicide investigation.
Bradenton police say a man was found dead in the late afternoon at the Treesdale Apartment Complex located at 1818 MLK Avenue.
BPD is currently trying to identify the individuals in this video and this photo:
If you recognize these individuals please contact Detective Mahoney at 941-300-1045 or Patrick.Mahoney@bradenontonpd.com
