Parents against masks plan to rally at Sarasota County school board meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A group of Sarasota County parents are hoping to get their voices heard by school board members about their opposition to face masks in the classroom.
At the October 20th Sarasota County school board meeting, members will make their final vote on whether or not to continue to require face masks in schools. If approved, both students and staff will be required to wear face masks that cover their nose and mouth when in the classroom through June of 2021.
The possible extension has some parents frustrated, like Ashley Cote. Cote said she believes she should have a right to decide whether or not her kid wears a mask in schools. She said there is a group of about 100 parents and some school staff including teachers who agree with this. They plan to come to Tuesday’s school board meeting to speak during public comment as well as hold up signs and get school board members attention. Cote said she believes the group of concerned parents are not being heard.
“These people need to know they are elected officials. They’re not the boss and they’re not God. They need to know that the parents are asking and begging for them to listen to us and help us help them. Because we’re not against them, we just want what’s best for our kids,” Cote said.
At a school board meeting last month many health officials, including an infectious disease expert with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, said the district should continue to have people wear face masks because they are one of only a few effective measures we currently have in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Sarasota County’s school board meeting will start Tuesday October 6th at 6:30 p.m.
