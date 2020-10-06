Parents against masks plan to rally at Sarasota County school board meeting

The possible extension has some parents frustrated, like Ashley Cote. Cote said she believes she should have a right to decide whether or not her kid wears a mask in schools. She said there is a group of about 100 parents and some school staff including teachers who agree with this. They plan to come to Tuesday’s school board meeting to speak during public comment as well as hold up signs and get school board members attention. Cote said she believes the group of concerned parents are not being heard.