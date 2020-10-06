The Hermitage Artist Retreat And Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Announce New Collaboration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced a new collaboration Monday, Oct. 5. “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens," launches with a five-program series as part of the 2020-2021 season.
The outdoor series features performances and talks by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni. The series premieres with “Triple Current: Music of Arabia & America,” featuring the celebrated composer, santur player, jazz trumpeter and vocalist Amir ElSaffar, on Friday, October 23, 6 p.m., on the northern grounds of the Selby Gardens Event Center.
The events in the inaugural season of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” include:
· Friday, October 23, 6 p.m., at Selby Gardens' downtown Sarasota campus (at the northern grounds of the Events Center).
· Friday, January 22, 5:30 p.m., at Selby Gardens' downtown campus.
· Wednesday, February 24, 6 p.m., at Selby Gardens' downtown campus; part of Selby Gardens' “Lichtenstein Nights” concert series.
· Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m., at Historic Spanish Point.
· An additional date in May to be announced at Selby Gardens.
For reservations or more information about the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing, so early reservations are recommended. Masks are strongly encouraged.
