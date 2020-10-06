Florida Department of Health reports 2,251 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,251 new cases of COVID-19 bringing statewide totals to 720,125 cases involving 711, 358 residents.
59 additional individuals have died raising the state death toll to 14,767 resident deaths and 178 non-resident deaths. Death spikes do not indicated that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the death certificate was received since Monday’s report.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,848 Residents: 11,725 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 123
Conditions and Care Deaths: 296 Hospitalizations* Residents: 825 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,464 (47%) Female: 6,136 (52%) Unknown/No data: 125 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,192 (10%) White: 6,217 (53%) Other: 2,045 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,271 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,484 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,426 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 2,815 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,407 Residents: 8,341 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 66
Conditions and Care Deaths: 268 Hospitalizations* Residents: 687 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,838 (46%) Female: 4,417 (53%) Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)
Race: Black: 631 (8%) White: 4,434 (53%) Other: 917 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,359 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,123 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,277 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 2,941 (35%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.