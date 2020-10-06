First Alert Weather: Hurricane Delta forecast to become a major category four storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A surge of tropical moisture in advance of Hurricane Delta will bring good rainfall chances to the Suncoast today and, most likely, Wednesday. After that, with Delta likely to be a major hurricane in the western Gulf waters, drier air will move in and reduce rain chances. The drier air will stick around for several days until moisture returns by the weekend. At that point the rains will be accompanied by a breezy wind that may require an advisory for marine waters. Mariners should monitor weekend boating forecasts.