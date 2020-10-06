Bradenton Police will begin High Visibility Enforcement program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department applied for and have received funding for a new High Visibility Enforcement program that will help contribute to the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. The Bradenton Police Department is continuing their partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, Institute of Police Technology and Management, and the University of North Florida.
The program will allow BPD to increase awareness of pedestrian and bicycle safety through education and enforcement. The funds will be used to post overtime officers at several key corridors within Bradenton that are known high-volume collision locations.
BPD officers' observance and enforcement of traffic laws in these areas will significantly reduce the number of pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle collisions, increasing public safety and awareness of and adherence to traffic laws.
The locations that have been selected for enforcement are: US 301 from Waterfront Dr. through 17th Ave W. and 8th Ave W., 14th St. W. through 12th St. W.
These locations were chosen for their volume of pedestrian traffic and number of accidents involving both vehicles and pedestrians or bicyclists.
