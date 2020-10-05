Today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida’s Nov. 3 general election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Politicians have been actively reminding voters in Florida that Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the battleground state’s general election.
Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote. If you need to make changes to your registration or just make sure your information is correct you can check the election website in your county. It has to be done today.
For Sarasota County click here.
For Manatee County click here.
Oct. 24 is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot.
