Surveillance shows car slamming into a Sarasota paint store

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video inside the Sarasota Paint Company caught the very moment a car smashed into the store on Saturday night.
The crash happened around 11 o’clock near 12 street and East avenue.
Store owner, David Jasik says, there have been multiple crashes at this intersection the past few years.
“Maybe they’re looking at the next light ahead and don’t notice this one. But there’s been many accidents at this corner. That building has been hit that building been hit,” says Jasik.
According to Sarasota Police records, there have been two major crashes at 12 street East avenue since 2019.
Jasik says he’s thankful the driver that crashed into his store and did not crash a couple of feet to the left, otherwise, the damage to the store could have been a lot worse.
Huge mess! If they have would have hit any paint material. Once that moves the paint starts to open up, it would be everywhere. So it could have been a huge disaster," says Jasik.
Sarasota Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.
