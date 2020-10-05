Sarasota Art Museum Expands Inclusion Efforts Through ‘Pay What You Can’ Day at Sarasota Art Museum and Hiring of Visitor Experience Associates

“We are honored to partner with Barancik Foundation to expand access within our community to the humanizing influence of the arts,” said Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design. “This grant will not only enable more families and visitors to experience the reflection and discovery that comes with a visit to the Sarasota Art Museum, but also provide a workforce initiative focused on early career path training and arts-related job opportunities for our community. We are so thankful to the Barancik Foundation and look forward to launching this program.”