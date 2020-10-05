Sarasota Art Museum Expands Inclusion Efforts Through ‘Pay What You Can’ Day at Sarasota Art Museum and Hiring of Visitor Experience Associates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design is pleased to announce the re-launching of the monthly Pay What You Can day at the Sarasota Art Museum. The museum will also begin hiring multilingual Visitor Experience Associates to enhance diversity and inclusion training to offer an enriching experience for all museum guests.
Through the support of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, PWYC day will begin again on Sunday, January 3, 2021 and every first Sunday thereafter, providing friends and family from the community, the region, and around the world with equitable access to the resources of the Sarasota Art Museum to gather, learn, be inspired by, and experience the power of art to transform society.
The Museum will expand the Visitor Experience Associate team to include multilingual VEAs, and they will receive a comprehensive training program designed to create experiences of inclusion that both serve our broader diverse community and create entry-level positions toward potential new careers paths. The museum will seek input from leaders in under-served communities to help maximize this program’s impact.
“We are honored to partner with Barancik Foundation to expand access within our community to the humanizing influence of the arts,” said Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design. “This grant will not only enable more families and visitors to experience the reflection and discovery that comes with a visit to the Sarasota Art Museum, but also provide a workforce initiative focused on early career path training and arts-related job opportunities for our community. We are so thankful to the Barancik Foundation and look forward to launching this program.”
“Museums are wasted spaces if they do not represent and serve the entire community they exist in,” says Teri A Hansen, President & CEO of Barancik Foundation. “Our Board saw an opportunity to not only help families overcome barriers to access, but also create more meaningful experiences.”
Beginning on Oct. 1, the Ringling College Museum Campus, including the new Bistro, the Shop, and the Grounds will be open to the public. Museum members will have exclusive access to the exhibitions from October 1 to October 15. Although no reservation will be required, members will need to show their Museum membership card to gain entry. After October 16, the exhibition galleries will be open to all.
