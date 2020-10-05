Police: Walmart maintenance worker arrested on Video Voyeurism charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has arrested a Walmart maintenance worker on Video Voyeurism charges.
Joey Kauffman, 54, arrested this weekend after a female victim recently came forward saying Kauffman was seen using a cell phone to shoot photos up and underneath her clothing. The digital forensic team was able to extract multiple images involving more than a dozen unsuspecting adult females from Kauffman’s cell phone.
The incidents took place at the Walmart store at 17000 Tamiami Trail in the August - September time frame. Police believe that there are more victims are out there.
The North Port Police Department is asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious relating to this case report it to the North Port Police Department or Officer Shannon Fotuno at 941-467-0281 or sfortuno@northportpd.com.
More charges could come once victims have been identified.
