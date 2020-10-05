OneBlood to hold two-day blood drive in Venice this week

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive this week on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8, outside Venice City Hall.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.
OneBlood officials encourage all City employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.
Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a face covering (mask) and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive two pairs of OneBlood cancer awareness socks, a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard, a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. Additionally, all successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
You must have an ID card.
