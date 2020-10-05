Memorial for four car crash victims vandalized in Englewood, community comes together to restore it

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Lorraine Ewing was very upset when she saw a memorial for her son Billy and three of his friends torn apart last week. The memorial at Rosemont Drive and Sunnybrook Boulevard in Englewood is for the four men from Port Charlotte, ages 20 to 25, who died in a fiery two-car crash in July 2017.
“This is where he died and this is where he took his last breath,” said Ewing. "They ripped the plants out of the ground, threw stuff deep into the woods as they can get them. They knocked flags over, knocked the sign over, snapped the Englewood Boys sign in half, they just totally destroyed it.”
The community helped put this memorial back together. It’s a memorial that continues to grow, and has a lot of meaning for so many people. It’s a place that Lorraine Ewing and her family visit often.
“I was devastated, who would do this, this is a small town," said Ewing. "Who really hates us that much, who hated them boys, who had that kind of a rage to come do this. It sat here for three years and then now all of a sudden someone is going to wreck it, they didn’t wreck it, they destroyed it.”
The search continues for the vandal or vandals. Family and friends are offering a $500 reward. If you have any information about this vandalism, you’re being asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
