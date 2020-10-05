Friends seek to get Local vet 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An American hero is turning 100 this week and his friends are trying to make sure he gets at least 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.
Roger Quisenberry is a veteran who lives in Bradenton and the workers at the Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living say that they want to make sure he knows he is loved. They are setting a goal of 100 birthday cards. His birthday is Wednesday but they will continue to collect cards for as long as they are received.
If you would like to join in on the birthday wishes, you can mail a card to Roger at the following address:
9085 Town Center Parkway
Bradenton, FL 34202
Happy Birthday and thank you for your service to this country. We hope you have an amazing day!!
