Florida Department of Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new deaths
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | October 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 11:39 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 717,874 total cases of the novel coronavirus since March. Those cases involve 709,157 Florida residents. It’s an increase of 19 cases since Sunday’s update

14,712 residents have died alongside 174 non-residents who died in state. It’s an increase of 57 deaths, but the spike does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,785   Residents: 11,662   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 123

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 296   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 820     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,439  (47%)   Female: 6,110 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 113 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,189  (10%)   White: 6,187  (53%)   Other: 2,038  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,248  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,477  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,390  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,795  (24%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,376   Residents: 8,311   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 265   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 687     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,822  (46%)   Female: 4,403 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 628  (8%)   White: 4,410  (53%)   Other: 914  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,359  (28%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,116  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,252  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,943  (35%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.