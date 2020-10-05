Florida Department of Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 717,874 total cases of the novel coronavirus since March. Those cases involve 709,157 Florida residents. It’s an increase of 19 cases since Sunday’s update
14,712 residents have died alongside 174 non-residents who died in state. It’s an increase of 57 deaths, but the spike does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,785 Residents: 11,662 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 123
Conditions and Care Deaths: 296 Hospitalizations* Residents: 820 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,439 (47%) Female: 6,110 (52%) Unknown/No data: 113 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,189 (10%) White: 6,187 (53%) Other: 2,038 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,248 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,477 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,390 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 2,795 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,376 Residents: 8,311 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 265 Hospitalizations* Residents: 687 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,822 (46%) Female: 4,403 (53%) Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)
Race: Black: 628 (8%) White: 4,410 (53%) Other: 914 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,359 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,116 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,252 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 2,943 (35%)
