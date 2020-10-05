First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Delta forms and is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Delta has formed from Tropical Depression 26 and is gathering strength in the Caribbean Sea. The government of Cuba has issued a Hurricane Warning for Pinar del Rio and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Isle of Youth.
The banding pattern associated with developing tropical cyclones has increased and the center of circulation has reformed a bit further to the south in a large cluster of thunderstorms. It is expected to continue to develop and pick up speed as it becomes involved in the circulation around an area of high pressure to its northeast.
The storm will be moving over very warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and become enveloped in an atmosphere that is conducive to hurricane development. Computer models are in agreement that the storm will move toward the northern Gulf coast.
