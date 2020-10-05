First Alert Weather: In the next two days we may have a hurricane in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical moisture will continue to bring clouds and good rain chances to the Suncoast. Additionally, we have a stalled front draped across Florida that will help lift the warm, moist air. That combination is the recipe for wide spread cloud cover and scattered showers. We also have Tropical Storm Gamma in the south central Gulf waters. Gamma is suffering from a hostile wind environment that will limit development. Also, current forecasts push Gamma closer to the coast of Central America and interaction with land should eventually weaken the storm.
As our stalled frontal boundary lifts north as a warm front, we will see much warmer and more humid weather this week. Tropical moisture will rise as Tropical Depression 26, soon to be Hurricane Delta, moves into the south Gulf waters. This will bring breezy days on Tuesday and Wednesday with even higher rain chances. Then, as the strengthening hurricane moves farther west, some drier air will move in to the Suncoast as Hurricane (Delta) moves toward the norther Gulf coast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.