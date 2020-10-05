First Alert Weather: In the next two days we may have a hurricane in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical moisture will continue to bring clouds and good rain chances to the Suncoast. Additionally, we have a stalled front draped across Florida that will help lift the warm, moist air. That combination is the recipe for wide spread cloud cover and scattered showers. We also have Tropical Storm Gamma in the south central Gulf waters. Gamma is suffering from a hostile wind environment that will limit development. Also, current forecasts push Gamma closer to the coast of Central America and interaction with land should eventually weaken the storm.