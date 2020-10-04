Tropical Depression Twenty-Six develops in the Caribbean and expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm tomorrow

The Fujiwhara effect is rare, and even more rare in the Gulf of Mexico. This is when two nearby cyclonic vortices are spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center. If one tropical system is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. In rare occasions, the effect is additive when the storms come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones. In our case, Delta looks to absorb Gamma as the much stronger storm as it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico.