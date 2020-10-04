Suncoast teen creates ‘Heroic Flags’ to honor health care frontline workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With each wood carving and paint stroke, Lorenzo Liberti makes these unique wooden flags.
The Lakewood Ranch High sophomore says he began making flags last November to sell and would donate the money to Suncoast non-profits like Turn Points.
When the pandemic struck, he shifted his focus to health care frontline workers.
“My mother actually a frontline healthcare worker, she’s a nurse at a local hospital. So when all of this happened my mother’s hours at work became much harder. She would come home tell us about the day but she will never stop being a mom," says Liberti.
The 15-year-old ended up created a wooden flag for Sarasota Memorial Hospital where his mother works.
“I started making these to honor them now. So I ended up donating a 7-foot flag to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to not only on my mom but all healthcare workers around the United States,” says Liberti,
His goal is to have one of his “Heroic Flags” in a hospital from each state that has been impacted most by COVID-19
″So now I’m thinking what better Idea to give one to a hospital in every state. So right now I have one in New Jersey, Newark and another one in New York in Queens".
Liberti has set up a go fund me to raise money to help with his goal and to give back to the Suncoast community.
“We’re trying to raise $50,000 we’re already halfway there. Maybe a little bit more which will allow us to also give about $30,000 to the charity that opened my eyes”," says Liberti.
