First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 4, 2020 - A warm and muggy start to the workweek and all eyes on a PTC-26 that will move into the Gulf mid-week

Scattered to numerous showers and storms each day for the upcoming workweek

By Noel Rehm | October 4, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 7:06 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Deep moisture remains overhead allowing lingering showers to continue across the Suncoast this evening. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts and overnight lows will fall into the low-70s.

For tomorrow, partly sunny skies with a developing ridge of high pressure across the state of Florida, which will allow temperatures to warm back into the upper-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tropical Storm Gamma is will be steered into the southern Gulf of Mexico. What is currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six will interact with Gamma as it begins to move into the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.

