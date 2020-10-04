First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 4, 2020 - A warm and muggy start to the workweek and all eyes on a PTC-26 that will move into the Gulf mid-week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Deep moisture remains overhead allowing lingering showers to continue across the Suncoast this evening. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts and overnight lows will fall into the low-70s.
For tomorrow, partly sunny skies with a developing ridge of high pressure across the state of Florida, which will allow temperatures to warm back into the upper-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph.
Tropical Storm Gamma is will be steered into the southern Gulf of Mexico. What is currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six will interact with Gamma as it begins to move into the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
