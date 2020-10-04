First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 3, 2020 - Numerous showers on Sunday with a warm & muggy start to the workweek

It’ll be a seasonal start with temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be cloudy and a warm front will begin to move through the Suncoast bringing numerous showers and isolated storms at any time. Models are suggesting rain totals to range anywhere from 0.10-1.00″ with higher rain totals for areas that see thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s and winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-15 mph.