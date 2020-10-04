First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 3, 2020 - Numerous showers on Sunday with a warm & muggy start to the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Gamma made it’s first landfall early Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Tulum, Mexico. Gamma continues to stream in deep tropical moisture across the Suncoast which is interacting with a warm front currently draped across south Florida. This will allow on-and-off showers to continue into the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy at times out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
It’ll be a seasonal start with temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be cloudy and a warm front will begin to move through the Suncoast bringing numerous showers and isolated storms at any time. Models are suggesting rain totals to range anywhere from 0.10-1.00″ with higher rain totals for areas that see thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s and winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.