Police searching for missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department (VPD) is searching for a 44-year-old woman that has been reported missing in the city.
Police say Tracey Rieker left her home on last Wednesday, September 30, and drove away in her vehicle, a green Nissan Xterra with a Florida tag that reads ‘PO8116.'
According to police, Rieker has been going to local beaches lately to “talk with people about God." Reportedly, she visited Lido Beach and Bradenton Beach on last Monday and she is also known to visit the North Port area.
Rieker is Caucasian, stands at five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has blond hair, brown eyes, and a heart tattoo on her ring finger.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact VPD at 941-486-2444.
