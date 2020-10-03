Intersection of 12th Street at East Avenue in Sarasota blocked off due to traffic crash in area, one car crashed into a building

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are still on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on 12th Street at East Avenue, which is just to the east of Washington Avenue in Sarasota.
One of the cars crashed right into the Benjamin Moore Paint Store at that corner.
Fire rescue managed to get a driver who was pinned in his vehicle, which was inside of the store, out and into a waiting ambulance.
We’re told he should be okay and that the injuries were not life threatening.
However the intersection will remain closed as investigators try to figure out exactly what happened.
No further information is available at this time.
