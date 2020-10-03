Gamma to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico and a new Tropical Depression could form by early next week

Tropical Storm Gamma made it’s first landfall early Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Tulum, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Gradual weakening is likely into Sunday while the center either moves over land or interacts with nearby land. Some re-strengthening is expected to begin by Monday, but the numerical guidance is not very enthusiastic about intensification over the Gulf, probably due to the combination of drier air and the interaction with another low pressure system to the east. In a couple of days, a ridge is forecast to build back across the Gulf of Mexico. This is expected to cause the system to turn westward to southwestward over the latter part of the forecast period. The more reliable global models show the system meandering over the southern Bay of Campeche in 4 to 5 days.