Farmers Market in Bradenton re-opens after going virtual earlier this year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -The Bradenton Farmers Market re-open on Saturday after being closed back in March and having to switch to virtual.
More than a thousand people went out to the market on Old Main Street in Bradenton.
“This is how they sell their goods. So they need these markets to re-open. It’s been huge for them. I think for small businesses it’s a big step,” said market manager, Morgan Bettes.
Owners of Al Horno say this is their first year at the market after launching their business last year.
“For us being here is a blessing. Because hopefully we will catch up to where we were at last year,” Jorge Vega, Owner of Al Horno.
It’s been a hard year with little business for the pastry shop owners. They work out of their home right now making treats for those with a sweet tooth.
“There’s just a hardship for businesses so what we found was a boost for applications,” said Bettes.
There are approximately 40 vendors-- from coffee, honey, to fresh produce filling the streets of Old Main.
“Definitely expanded but we also added more vendors so it’s a bigger fuller market this year,” said Bettes.
A busier market means more precautions are being taken. Like spacing out tents to encourage social distancing.
The market and its live music will be open every Saturday until the end of the year from 9-2pm.
