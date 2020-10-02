Wet weekend ahead due to tropical storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the tropics heating up again it’s a good time to remind everyone “it’s not over till it’s over” as the late great Yogi Berra once said.
The official end of this crazy 2020 hurricane season is November 30th so we still have just under 2 months to go before the official end. October typically brings a couple of storms each year and this year will be no different.
Tropical storm Gamma is expected to move into the Yucatan peninsula on Saturday and track into the south central Gulf on Sunday and then turn to the west into the SW Gulf early next week. The center of the storm will stay well away from the Suncoast.
This system is a large system and not tightly wound up at this time so it will send off some energy and moisture moving into our area late on Saturday and through the day on Sunday. We are monitoring the storm for the potential of some heavy rainfall by Saturday afternoon.
The forecast is calling for generally mostly cloudy skies throughout much of Saturday with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms. The high on Saturday will be slightly below average in the mid 80′s.
Some of the energy will spin along an old frontal boundary is it moves north as a warm front late Saturday. This along with additional tropical moisture will bring a really good chance for showers and thunderstorms from Saturday evening through Sunday.
The rain chance on Saturday night is at 70% and goes to 80% on Sunday. Look for mostly cloudy skies through the weekend with some breaks in the clouds now and again.
By Monday things will calm down a bit with the rain chance still at 50% for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. We will things heat up again with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. You will also notice that the humidity will be back up to summer levels.
Expect the summer pattern to persist through the work week with a good chance for at least some scattered storms each afternoon.
We are also watching another area of disturbed weather in the central Caribbean which has a good chance of becoming the next storm after Gamma. The next Greek name to be used is Delta and will need to be watched closely late next week as it gets closer to the Gulf.
For boaters today expect winds out of the NE at 15-20 knots and seas 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
