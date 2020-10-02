WATCH: Video shows apprehension of burglary suspect in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials have released helicopter video showing the apprehension of a burglary suspect using a K-9 officer.
According to a press release, Miguel Ayala a burglary suspect with numerous multi-jurisdictional warrants was observed driving over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The deputy who ran Ayala’s tags did not know that he was returning from Treasure Island where he is accused of committing another burglary.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect fled. Ground units did not pursue, but rather the MCSO Aviation unit tracked the suspect from above. Ayala continued to flee as the helicopter called out locations to units on the ground.
About 15 minutes later, at State Road 64 and I-75 stop sticks were deployed, flattening both the passenger side tires, but the suspect continued to drive erratically. Ayala eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area at 43rd Blvd East and State Road 64. He then exited the vehicle and ran.
Minutes later K9 units located and arrested Ayala, who was hiding in heavy brush approximately 100 yards west of the crash location. Ayala suffered minor injuries from K9 bites and was treated at Manatee Memorial Hospital before being transported to the jail.
Miguel Ayala was charged with warrants from Treasure Island to Venice along with fleeing from the crash and other crimes.
You can watch video of the apprehension here.
