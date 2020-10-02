Sarasota Memorial COVID-19 patient returns home after 3 months in hospital

Sheila Moore is home and on the road to recovery

Sheila Moore, a COVID-19 patient from Sarasota who has spent 3 months at Sarasota Memorial, is home and on the road to recovery. (Source: Sarasota Memorial Hospital)
By ABC7 Staff | October 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 2:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheila Moore, a COVID-19 patient from Sarasota who has spent 3 months at Sarasota Memorial, is home and on the road to recovery. Of the nearly 900 COVID-19 positive patients that have been admitted to SMH, Sheila spent the most time in the hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 30, spent 7 weeks on a ventilator in the ICU, and finally left the rehabilitation pavilion to go home on Sept. 30.

For more information on Sheila and her road to recovery, visit: https://www.smh.com/news/surviving-covid-19-sheilas-story.

