President Trump cancels Central Florida rally

SANFORD, Fla. (WFTV) - Following the announcement of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, President Trump has cancelled his rally in Sanford, Fla.
WFTV, the ABC Affiliate in Orlando, says that the rally at the Sanford Airport is now off. People had been lining up at the airport ahead of the event when news of the cancelation and the president’s positive COVID-19 test came in just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Trump was previously scheduled to deliver remarks for the “Make America Great Again” event at the airport around 7 p.m. Now, he and first lady Melania Trump are quaranting.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.