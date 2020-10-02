Nokomis man charged with murder in fatal shooting at trailer park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 82-year-old man is in custody after the sheriff’s office says he shot and killed a woman in the office of the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park in Nokomis.
According to a press release, David White was a resident at the mobile home park. Deputies were first called around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting inside the leasing office. When they arrived, they found White being detained by bystanders and a 52-year-old woman deceased inside the office with several gunshot wounds.
Deputies learned that White was being evicted from the park. A black revolver and ammunition were found in White’s pocket at the time of his arrest. The victim’s identity is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.
White is charged with single count of Murder. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond while the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.