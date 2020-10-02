Sheriff: Manatee County man arrested for requesting ballot on behalf of his deceased wife

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been arrested and charged with requesting a mail-in ballot for a deceased person.
According to a press release, the Supervisor of Elections office received two vote by mail ballot requests from a husband and wife at the same address. Upon review, they noticed that the wife’s ballot had a different handwriting style from her original voter registration.
Elections officials notified deputies after comparing what they determined were not matching signatures, and confirmed that the woman had died in 2018.
Deputies contacted the husband, Larry Wiggins, who admitted to mailing in his deceased wife’s ballot and told detectives he was “testing the system to see if it worked.”
Wiggins was charged with Requesting Vote by Mail Ballot on Behalf of Another Elector.
