La Niña could continue this winter meaning warmer and drier than normal conditions for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially declared that La Niña conditions are present back in September. La Niña typically favors an active Atlantic basin during hurricane season, much like we’re seeing now. The anticipation of La Niña emerging during the peak of hurricane season prompted many forecasters to predict an extremely active hurricane season. The is primarily due to the lower wind shear, and warmer than average SST for the Atlantic Basin creating a much more favorable environment for storms to develop.
At the moment there is a 75% chance that La Niña hangs around through the upcoming winter. Typically in Florida, during a La Niña winter, the season is warmer and drier than normal. This will have to be watched closely as we enter wildfire season later in the fall. Florida’s driest months are November, December and January and with a lack of rainfall it could elevate our wildfire season. While wildfires are the last thing on the minds of many during the peak of hurricane season, it is important to always be mindful of open flame outdoors. Florida ranks in the top five for human-caused wildfires.
“We’ve had a lot of growth recently and we will continue to see growth take place. The fuels in our area will dry out and be more susceptible to fire,” says Logan Hatch, Duty Officer with the Florida Forest Service.
Florida being the nation’s lightning capital also increases the risk of wildfires, which can spread quickly during the drier winter months.
According to the Florida Forest Service, the last time La Niña was present was back in 2017, where we had 159 fires here on the Suncoast, which burned more than 10,000 acres.
Preparation is key this year especially for residents who live within a mile radius of the wilderness. A single ember could get swept away by the wind and travel up to one mile, igniting a new fire.
“It’s important to clean your gutters out. If you have stockpiles of wood and logs for a camp fire or recreational fire, push that back away from your home at least 25-feet. Also, make sure your family has a plan in place along with an escape route if a fire were headed toward your residence,” says Hatch.
Additional tips to help prevent the spread of wildfires include trimming vegetation around the home, and removing any debris or materials that could easily catch fire.
“We should always be working in the ready phase in Florida, which basically means lets create a defensible space around our home.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.