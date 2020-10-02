La Niña could continue this winter meaning warmer and drier than normal conditions for the Suncoast

At the moment there is a 75% chance that La Niña hangs around through the upcoming winter. Typically in Florida, during a La Niña winter, the season is warmer and drier than normal. This will have to be watched closely as we enter wildfire season later in the fall. Florida’s driest months are November, December and January and with a lack of rainfall it could elevate our wildfire season. While wildfires are the last thing on the minds of many during the peak of hurricane season, it is important to always be mindful of open flame outdoors. Florida ranks in the top five for human-caused wildfires.