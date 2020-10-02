How Sarasota County school board plans to help overworked teachers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This pandemic has brought new challenges for teachers, especially those who are teaching students both in person and online at once. To help teachers better prepare, Sarasota County School Board is considering adding two planning days for teachers this semester.
Sarasota Classified/Teacher’s Association President, Patricia Gardner, said a lot of teachers who are doing concurrent learning are struggling because they have to do double the work within the same amount of time. Gardner said this has many teachers working late and on the weekends to catch up and prepare lessons for their students.
“It’s just draining our teaching staff. I’m very worried that teachers will leave and not come back. It’s just, it’s physically draining. It’s mentally draining. It’s emotionally draining. I’m very worried that some of them aren’t going to be able to make it through and just continue to do it. It’s just too hard,” said Gardner.
Sarasota County School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen, is proposing to add two planning days to this semester so teachers have two full days to catch up and prepare their lessons for both their in person and virtual learners. If approved those days would be Oct. 12 and Nov. 18.
There was talk about potentially having weekly planning days for teachers on Wednesdays where kids would go home early so teachers could spend the remainder of the day planning. However, Gardner said it was too short of notice for parents to change students schedule. The superintendent said the planning days would actually give teachers more time to prep than if they were to do weekly planning days.
“I want every week. Because every week they have new lessons and if they don’t learn the lesson I want them to learn it then I change the lesson for the next week so a whole day doesn’t really do it. But, he was right. The superintendent was correct on this one. They’re going to get more time in those two days than they will if it’s every Wednesday. Because you just don’t do this and say okay tomorrow kids don’t come to school. You have to plan for it and that pushes it back even farther,” Gardner said.
The school board will vote on the recommendation to add in the two planning days for teachers at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.