Florida DOH reports 2,660 new cases of COVID-19

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 2,660 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Since March, the state is reporting 711,804 COVID-19 cases involving 703,212 Florida residents.
14,554 Florida residents have died and 176 non-Floridians have passed in the state. You can look at the interactive dashboard below for more specific numbers, including county-by-county statistics.
In the Suncoast, here are the latest COVID-19 totals:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,681 Residents: 11,560 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 121
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 816 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,384 (47%) Female: 6,066 (52%) Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,179 (10%) White: 6,115 (53%) Other: 2,017 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,249 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,452 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,311 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 2,797 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,270 Residents: 8,205 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 263 Hospitalizations* Residents: 672 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,775 (46%) Female: 4,342 (53%) Unknown/No data: 88 (<1%)
Race: Black: 612 (7%) White: 4,327 (53%) Other: 899 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,367 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,102 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,147 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 2,956 (36%)
