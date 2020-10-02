Florida DOH reports 2,660 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 12:17 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 2,660 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Since March, the state is reporting 711,804 COVID-19 cases involving 703,212 Florida residents.

14,554 Florida residents have died and 176 non-Floridians have passed in the state. You can look at the interactive dashboard below for more specific numbers, including county-by-county statistics.

In the Suncoast, here are the latest COVID-19 totals:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,681   Residents: 11,560   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 121

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 816     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,384  (47%)   Female: 6,066 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,179  (10%)   White: 6,115  (53%)   Other: 2,017  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,249  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,452  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,311  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,797  (24%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,270   Residents: 8,205   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 263   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 672     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,775  (46%)   Female: 4,342 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 88 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 612  (7%)   White: 4,327  (53%)   Other: 899  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,367  (29%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,102  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,147  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,956  (36%)

