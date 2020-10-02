First Alert Weather: Possible heavy Suncoast rain starting Sunday

The Disturbances are moving from the Caribbean to the Gulf and the closest one will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of Friday or early on Saturday. It will drift into the Gulf near Yucatan and meander for several days. Moisture from the circulation around this disturbance will interact with the front over the Suncoast this weekend to spike our rain chance on Sunday and Monday. Thereafter, Disturbance 2 may follow the same general path toward the Gulf bring a possible heavy rain event next week. Because differences in the position and strength of these systems will have a large impact on our weather, there is still uncertainty in the long range forecast. Please stay current on our tropical forecasts over the weekend as things can change quickly with systems in the Gulf at this time of year.