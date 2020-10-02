Family of victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Nokomis say they’re heartbroken

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) -The family of a woman killed in Nokomis on Friday tell ABC7 they hope people remember her for the caring person she was.
An 82-year-old Nokomis man named David White is being charged with murder and held without bond at the Sarasota County jail in connection to the shooting death of a 52-year-old woman at Palm & Pines Mobile Home and RV Park.
Friday afternoon ABC7 learned the name of the victim from her son Kendall Swigger. He says his 52- year-old mother, Linda Swigger, was the property manager of the park and was the person shot and killed. Next week would’ve been her 53rd birthday.
“I love her and I miss her.... and I’m sorry that I couldn’t have been there,” said the victim’s son, Kendall Swigger.
Swigger was choked up as he recalled his final conversation with his mom.
“The last thing I said to her was that I loved her and I appreciated what she did,” said Swigger.
He says his grandmother was on the phone with Linda Thursday afternoon as the situation unfolded. He says Linda started screaming on the phone.
“I knew something was wrong. Like when I got the phone call I just felt it in my heart, but I didn’t say anything to her. I told her to tried to get a hold of the maintenance man because that was her best friend to find out what was going on. And then I tried calling my mom and a lady told me she was shot,” said Swigger.
No motive has been determined in the killing but deputies confirm White was in the process of getting evicted from his home.
“It’s possible that the eviction that was possibly going to be taking place possibly could have had something to do with that, but we’re still looking into that,” said Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Mruczek.
The Swigger family hopes people remember Linda for her good heart and willingness to help others.
“She would always give us gifts and she would always be the best ‘meme’ in the world that I could have,” said Linda’s 10-year-old granddaughter, Alexis Swigger.
Funeral services are being planned for the victim and the family has a GoFundMe up. If you’d like to help you can click here.
