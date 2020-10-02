Department of Justice: Florida men travel to Croatia to engage in sexual activity with minor

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the United States Attorney, two Pasco County residents flew from Florida to Croatia to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
Jordan Jysae Pulido, 46, has been indicted and charged with enticement and coercion of a minor traveling out of the country to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transporting a minor into the country to engage in sexual activity.
The Department of Justice says Pulido’s father, Roberto Santana Jimenez, 61,, has been charged with conspiracy to transport a minor into the country to engage in sexual activity. If convicted on all counts, Pulido and Jimenez face a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Pulido and Jimenez that the United States intends to forfeit electronic devices, which are alleged to have been used in the commission of the offense.
According to the indictment, for nearly a year, Pulido used the internet to entice and coerce a minor victim, under the age of 16, to engage in sexual activity with him. In June 2018, Pulido traveled from Florida to Croatia for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with the victim. In the month that followed, Pulido and his father, Jimenez, conspired to transport the victim from Croatia to Florida again so that Pulido could engage in sexual activity with the victim.
In July 2018, Pulido transported the victim from Croatia to Florida for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.
