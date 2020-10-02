Department of Justice: Florida men travel to Croatia to engage in sexual activity with minor

According to the indictment, for nearly a year, Pulido used the internet to entice and coerce a minor victim, under the age of 16, to engage in sexual activity with him. In June 2018, Pulido traveled from Florida to Croatia for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with the victim. In the month that followed, Pulido and his father, Jimenez, conspired to transport the victim from Croatia to Florida again so that Pulido could engage in sexual activity with the victim.