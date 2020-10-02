The City of Venice to improve Venezia Park and wants public input

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is designing improvements to Venezia Park and encourages the public to provide their input on future improvements. An online survey is open through Oct. 30, 2020 and can be found here. Hard copies are also available at City Hall.
The City will host a zoom meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 to discuss the preliminary design. Instructions to attend this online meeting are attached. Participants may also call into the meeting by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and entering Meeting ID: 870 9676 7738 #.
The park, located in the Venezia Park Historic District, was part of the original John Nolen design for the City of Venice in the 1920s. The intent is to place the improvements around the existing trees, and minimize any disturbance to the trees. Improvements under consideration are passive in nature and no additional parking is planned at this time.
Some potential improvements include ADA accommodations, picnic tables, park benches, a walking trail and landscaping.
This information can also be found on the City of Venice website here.
The Venezia Park Improvement project will be funded with park impact fees.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.