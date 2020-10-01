Weekend search scheduled for missing Sarasota pilot and instructor

According to a close friend, Roman Scarfo and Haram Patrick Yu flew out of Gulf Shores in Alabama on their way to Zephyrhills, FL. Yu and Scarfo planned to stop in Ocala, FL for fuel to then continue on their flight but last minute they deviated to an alternate airport in Cross City, FL. Nicolas Posada is a friend of both of the missing men and also a fellow pilot. He says he personally took the plane up to Alabama with Scarfo a few days prior to their flight that Sunday out of Manatee Airport in Palmetto.