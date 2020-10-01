Tropical moisture to move in over the weekend

Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for rain during the day followed by a 60% chance for storms early Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. Tropical moisture along with a piece of energy will sweep in from the Gulf and bring periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area late Saturday through much of Sunday. The high on Saturday will be right around 85 degrees. It will be in the low 80′s on Sunday due to the increase in cloud cover and rain.