Tropical moisture to move in over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical disturbance over the NW Caribbean will stay to our south over the weekend as it moves over the Yucatan and into the SW Gulf of Mexico. This system has a really good chance of becoming the next named storm soon.
Some of the moisture from this system will spread along an old frontal boundary and into SW Florida late Saturday and into Sunday. Rain chances will go up significantly for this time frame.
Friday look for variable cloudiness as the old frontal boundary hangs just to our south. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80′s inland and mid 80′s near the water. We may see a few spotty showers late in the day with a 20% chance for rain.
Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for rain during the day followed by a 60% chance for storms early Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. Tropical moisture along with a piece of energy will sweep in from the Gulf and bring periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area late Saturday through much of Sunday. The high on Saturday will be right around 85 degrees. It will be in the low 80′s on Sunday due to the increase in cloud cover and rain.
By Monday we will see some of that moisture moving west but still there will be a 50% chance for storms and a high of 86 degrees.
Tuesday will be warm and muggy with a high near 90 and a heat index in the upper 90′s to near 100 once again. The rain chance on Tuesday is 30%. We can expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday with a high near 90 and a 30% chance for late day storms.
For boaters on Friday expect variable cloudiness with winds out of the N at 10-15 knots and seas around 2 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
