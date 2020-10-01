Suncoast Congressman announces start of annual app challenge for students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan today announced the start of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge, an annual competition that engages students in coding and computer science.
The competition was created by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 and allows students to compete against their peers across the country by creating an app for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, raspberry Pi or other devices. The challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in computer science.
“STEM education gives students the knowledge they need to succeed and helps the U.S. compete in a global economy,” said Buchanan. “I am looking forward to seeing the creative and innovative apps developed by the bright and talented students in our region. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, we should be encouraging and nurturing innovation in all fields.”
The competition is open to all middle and high school students in Florida’s 16th District regardless of whether they are learning in person or remotely. Students entering the competition must submit their app to www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us before Oct. 19, 2020. The winner will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us and will also be eligible for their app to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Buchanan noted that investing in STEM education is crucial for preparing our youth for the economy of the future and helps them acquire valuable skills. The Congressional App Challenge encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts overall employment in the economy to grow by 7.4 percent between 2016 and 2026, while jobs in STEM fields are expected to grow by 10.8 percent. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, college-educated STEM job holders earn between 29 percent and 39 percent more per hour than non-STEM employees with equivalent educational attainment.
Students are encouraged to register online before submitting their app by Oct. 19. The independent panel of judges evaluating the submissions will consist of educators and entrepreneurs from the 16th congressional district.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.