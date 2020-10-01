Multiple laws are going into effect Oct. 1, here’s what to expect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 24 laws are going into effect in Florida on Oct. 1. Here are some of the new laws that are effective immediately in the Sunshine state.
by Oversight, Transparency and Public Management Subcommittee and Rep. Shoaf (SB 7032 by Criminal Justice Committee)
This summary is provided for information only and does not represent the opinion of any Senator, Senate Officer, or Senate Office.
Prepared by: Criminal Justice Committee (CJ)
The bill saves from repeal through reenactment by the Legislature a public records exemption in s. 119.071(2)(l), F.S., relating to certain body camera recordings. A body camera is a portable electronic recording device that is worn on a law enforcement officer’s body and that records audio and video data in the course of the officer performing his or her official duties and responsibilities.
Section 119.071(2)(l), F.S., makes a body camera recording, or a portion thereof, confidential and exempt from public disclosure if the recording is taken:
- Within the interior of a private residence;
- Within the interior of a facility that offers health care, mental health care, or social services; or
- In a place that a reasonable person would expect to be private.
The public records exemption also specifies when a law enforcement agency may or must provide disclosure, and also provides for court-ordered disclosure and specifies grounds the court must consider in reaching its decision regarding disclosure.
If approved by the Governor, these provisions take effect October 1, 2020.
Crimes Against Veterans; Citing this act as the “Florida Veterans Protection Act”; providing an enhanced sentence for any person who commits aggravated white collar crimes against a certain number of veterans by obtaining or attempting to obtain a specified amount of money; providing criminal penalties, etc.
GENERAL BILL by Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee ; Hogan Johnson ; (CO-INTRODUCERS) Jenne ; Killebrew ; Sabatini
License Plate Fees; Providing for collection of a uniform annual use fee for a specialty license plate unless otherwise specified, etc.
Shark Fins; Citing this act as the “Kristin Jacobs Ocean Conservation Act”; prohibiting the import, export, and sale of shark fins in this state; providing exceptions; requiring the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to evaluate the potential economic impacts to the commercial shark fishing industry in this state; requiring the commission to review the potential impact on shark populations; requiring a report to the Legislature by a specified date; authorizing the Legislature to impose a ban on the domestic production of shark fins based upon the findings of the report, etc.
GENERAL BILL by Judiciary Committee ; Mercado ; (CO-INTRODUCERS) Brown ; Slosberg
Exposure of Sexual Organs; Increases criminal penalties for exposure of sexual organs for second or subsequent offense; authorizes warrantless arrests when law enforcement officer has probable cause to believe that person has unlawfully exposures sexual organs.
GENERAL BILL by Criminal Justice Subcommittee ; Local, Federal and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee ; Avila ; Sabatini ; (CO-INTRODUCERS) Altman ; Drake ; Duran ; Fine ; Gregory ; Hill ; Leek ; Roach ; Smith, D. ; Willhite ; Zika
Unlawful Use of Uniforms, Medals, or Insignia; Prohibits certain misrepresentations concerning military service when made for specified purposes.
